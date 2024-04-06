Superman's First Comic Book Sells for $6 Million

A comic book featuring Superman 's first-ever appearance has sold for $6 million, making it the most valuable comic edition in existence. Texas-based Heritage Auctions said Thursday that the ' Action Comics No. 1 ' print from 1938 surpassed the previous record comic sale, held by a copy of a ' Superman No. 1' sold privately for $5.3 million in 2022. The previous record for a comic sold at auction was $3.6 million for a copy of 'Amazing Fantasy No.

15,' featuring the debut of Spider-Man, also held at Heritage. The Action Comics version that sold this week is part of a collection known as the Kansas City Pedigree that emerged in the late 1960s and which consists of almost 250 first-run issues published from 1937 into the 1940s. No information about the buyer was immediately available. Other famous holders of Action Comics No. 1 have included actor Nicolas Cage, who had his copy stolen in 2000; and Lebanese billionaire Ayman Hariri

Superman Comic Book Auction Record Sale Action Comics No. 1

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Action Comic No. 1, the First Superman Comic, Sells for $6 MillionA copy of Action Comic No. 1, the comic book that introduced the world to Superman, was sold at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas for $6 million. The comic book is considered the most important and impactful comic book ever published and is accompanied by a letter from one of the creators of Superman. It is one of the world's finest copies and only two other unrestored issues have ever graded higher.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Far Cry Comic Book Spinoff Coming for Free Comic Book Day 2024TOKYOPOP is releasing a comic book spinoff of Far Cry for Free Comic Book Day 2024. The pilot edition comic book issue, titled 'Far Cry: Cull the Herd', will be available for free. Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Superman's First Comic Book Appearance Sells for Record-Breaking $6 MillionA copy of Action Comics 1, featuring Superman's first appearance, has been sold for a record-breaking six million dollars at an auction by Heritage Auctions. This makes it the most valuable comic book in the world.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

First comic book to feature Superman sells for $6 million in TexasLook, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the most valuable comic book in the world and it sold at Heritage Auctions in Dallas this week.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Original Superman Comic Book Sells for Record-Breaking $6 Million at AuctionAn original print edition of the comic book that introduced Superman sold at auction this week for a record-breaking $6 million. The sale happened on Thursday, kicking off a four-day rare comic book auction organized by Texas-based Heritage Auction.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Comic featuring Superman’s first ever appearance sells for record $6 millionA 1938 comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sold for $6 million at auction on Thursday, becoming the most expensive comic ever, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »