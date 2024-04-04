Superman's First Comic Book Appearance Sells for Record-Breaking $6 Million

The Man of Steel has made history again as Superman ’s first appearance in a comic book has just shattered an unbelievable record. A recent auction by Heritage Auction has resulted in a copy of Action Comics #1 selling for a record-breaking six million dollars, a grand achievement for one of the greatest heroes of all time. Heritage Auctions put up an 8.5 CGC-rated copy of Action Comics #1 , the very first time Superman appeared in a comic book .

The book's pages were described as off-white to white and the copy had very little fading, wrinkling, or tears. Within a matter of hours of alerting fans on the social media site X, the auction came to an astounding end. The book was sold for six million dollars, breaking the record held by previous Superman comics. With this new auction, this copy of Action Comics #1 has become the most valuable comic book in the entire worl

Superman Comic Book Action Comics #1 Auction Record-Breaking Heritage Auctions

