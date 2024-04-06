Superman Reboot: James Gunn Debunks Rumors About Villain

The reboot for DC's Superman is now in production, with The Man of Steel working his way back to our theaters with a planned release for the summer of 2025. The project bringing back the Last Son of Krypton is led by writer-director James Gunn , who has previously revealed that the first scenes for Superman have been shot on location in Svalbard, Norway.

While the new boss of DC Studios has been hard at work, the project overall has been swarmed by various rumors trying to predict what surprises might be in store. The most recent chatter has surrounded the film's villain, with individuals suggesting that Kal-El (David Corenswet) will have to face off against a cloned evil version of Superman, presumably engineered by Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. With the rumor persisting, Gunn has taken to Threads to debunk the controversial rumor, affirming that the central rivalry in Superman will remain between Clark and Lex

