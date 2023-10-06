Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Teases More Casting Announcements With a Catch

There's already a lot of hype around Superman: Legacy, the film that is going to kick off a new era of storytelling for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. Legacy is currently expected to debut in theaters in 2025, and a few members of the film's ensemble cast were confirmed just prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in July.

Who Is in the Cast of Superman: Legacy?Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"I'm gobsmacked," Carrigan revealed in a recent interview with Deadline."I think it's just such an exciting new chapter, and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone's socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it's just going to be so much fun. headtopics.com

"I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I'm honored to be playing this part, and I'm playing a hero," Carrigan continued."So, on top of everything, that's pretty rad." What Is Superman: Legacy About?Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year."We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

Superman & Lois: Tulloch, Gunn Share Appreciation for Lois Lane PurpleFingers crossed, we should be nearing the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes sooner rather than later (with WGA currently finalizing its agreement with the AMPTP), thoughts are turning to all television & film projects that are looking to either begin or return to filming. And it would be safe to say that DC […]



Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.With Superman: Legacy years away, Superman's TV series is doing a great job with the hero, and Warner Bros. made the right call about its villains.

DC Multiverse Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Available NowMcFarlane Toys has launched the DC Multiverse Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman 2-pack.

Superman & Lois\/Walker: Report Updates When Both Series Could ReturnAs the WGA readies to ratify its new three-year contract and SAG-AFTRA & the AMPTP are currently in negotiation on a new deal for the actors' union, the dumpster fires of random speculation began raging again over when new & returning shows could resume production (and return to our screens). Four of the shows addressed […]



Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Superman: Legacy will repeat one narrative trick the DCEU used with Batman. However, doing so comes with risks the franchise surely wants to avoid.

It's Batman Beyond vs Justice Lord Superman with McFarlane ToysThe DC Multiverse awaits DC Comics fans as McFarlane Toys debuts a brand new 2-Pack set. We are returning to the Future of Gotham with Batman Beyond as Terry McGinnis is back. Not only does this teen Bat get a new winged green suit, but he also has a new villain to take on. Coming […]

