Superman Legacy Filming Delay Confirmed By Report

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While Superman: Legacy is still targeting a 2024 production start, a new DC Universe report has revealed that a delay is expected. Superman: Legacy will be the first movie to come out of the new DC Universe, with David Corenswet playing the Man of Steel in James Gunn's upcoming franchise. Even though Superman: Legacy has a release date set for July 2025, nothing has been able to move forward in light of the Writers Guild of America and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, with the former having officially ended as of this week.

Despite casting news not coming for quite a while, a new update has emerged about Gunn's Superman: Legacy with both positive and bad news. In a new report from Variety, Superman: Legacy is still, as of right now, looking to start principal photography in 2024 as the script has been completed. However, instead of beginning in early 2024 as previously established, the trade reveals that Superman: Legacy is now eying to start filming in the spring, and that is if the SAG-AFTRA strike is concluded.

Will Superman: Legacy's Filming Delay Affect Its Release Date? At the time of this story's publication, Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery, nor anyone at DC Studios, has responded to this report. However, it does raise a big question as to whether Superman: Legacy may have its release date changed. As of right now, if production were to start in spring 2024 and run for at least six months, it's possible that they could still have the upcoming DC Universe movie out by July 2025 as originally planned.

RELATED: 8 Superman Legacy Reveals From James Gunn's DC Comics Influences

Even though they haven't been able to do any further casting for Superman: Legacy, pre-production has likely been able to move forward on other aspects of the film, including sets and other key factors. It's key to remember that a lot of superhero movies today can get filming wrapped in less than six months, which would allow post-production to have sufficient time to complete the theatrical cut. However, since Superman: Legacy hasn't been officially delayed by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery, that might itself indicate that they see the movie being able to come out in the summer of 2025 if filming starts next spring.

At the end of the day, it is not shocking that they had to push Superman: Legacy's filming back a few months in light of the strikes. It will be interesting to see what updates will come out about Superman: Legacy whenever the SAG-AFTRA strike is officially over. Hopefully, if SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reach a deal next week when negotiation resumes, Superman: Legacy will be able to finally move forward and get everything done before its 2024 production starts.