Superman Gets His Own Pixar Movie In Jaw-Dropping Fanart

Pixar is well known for its high-quality animated films that hit audiences in the feels just as much as they make them roll on the floor laughing, with DC’s Man of Steel himself, Superman, getting a fanart redesign that shows what Big Blue would look like if he ever stepped into the whimsical world of Pixar! Suffice it to say, Clark and his Superman-related pals fit in just fine.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Recently shared on Instagram by Gabriel Soares (@gabriel.soareszz), this account consistently posts images stemming from their background as a concept artist, including some rad 3D model designs that show off what Gabriel is capable of as a creative talent.

Redesigning and putting his unique Pixar-like spin on characters from The Witcher, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Moon Knight, Venom, and more, Gabriel has also dabbled in coming up with fun cartoony looks for different movie celebrities, music artists, and even finds the time to create a few original art pieces too!Superman Gets a Fanart Redesign That Belongs In A Pixar Movie Already making... headtopics.com

First showing Superman flying through the fields of Smallville in all of his painterly and pastel-like glory, the next image places Supes in space as he greets viewers with a warm “Hello!” Changing gears for a moment, Gabriel 3D models Superman in his iconic set of superhero spandex, in his “civilian” clothes as a tree trunk-carrying farm boy, and finally in his business attire as a member of the...

New DC Fanart Proves Superman Deserves A Pixar-Like Animated Film So while it would be a nerd’s dream come true to see Pixar take on a popular DC Comics property like Superman, the animation studio’s parent company, Disney, owns the other giant of the comic industry in Marvel, making this collaboration a long shot at best. headtopics.com

