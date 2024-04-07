Superman Comic Book Sells for $6 Million at Auction

A copy of the comic book that introduced the iconic Superman to the world became the world's most expensive comic book when it sold for $6 million at an auction. The 1938 comic book featuring the first appearance of Superman , Action Comics No.

1, broke the previous auction record. It is hailed as the most important comic ever published.

Superman Comic Book Auction Record Action Comics No. 1

