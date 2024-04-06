Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #6 Features Heartwarming Moment

The comic book sequel to the 1978 Superman film series just featured a moment that perfectly captured the heart of Christopher Reeve 's take on the iconic hero. In Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #6, Superman ends his conflict with Metallo in a way only a true hero can.

Superman Comic Book Sequel Metallo Hero Christopher Reeve

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metal Gear Solid Producer Comments on More Remakes, Potential Metal Gear Solid 6Metal Gear Solid fans are supposedly in control of the future of the series.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Superman & Lois Season 4 Image Reveals Return To Iconic Superman LocationSuperman & Lois returns to a familiar place.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Original Superman Comic Book Sells for Record-Breaking $6 Million at AuctionAn original print edition of the comic book that introduced Superman sold at auction this week for a record-breaking $6 million. The sale happened on Thursday, kicking off a four-day rare comic book auction organized by Texas-based Heritage Auction.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

The Comic That Introduced Superman Sells for $6 Million at AuctionHeritage Auctions sold a copy of 'Action Comics' No. 1, which introduced Superman, for $6 million. That makes it the most valuable comic ever.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Comic featuring Superman’s first ever appearance sells for record $6 millionA 1938 comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sold for $6 million at auction on Thursday, becoming the most expensive comic ever, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »