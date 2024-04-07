Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Movie to Reinvigorate DC's Cinematic Legacy

With filming for 2025's Superman well underway, the DCU reboot is poised to reinvigorate enthusiasm for DC's most popular characters - which is particularly important for Supergirl in Supergirl : Woman of Tomorrow. The DCU 's release slate has confirmed that Kara Zor-El , AKA Supergirl , will be debuting in her own solo movie following her cousin's debut in Superman .

The movie is titled after a comic book that sees Kara Zor-El embroiled in a cosmic adventure of vengeance and self-discovery, though details surrounding the exact plot of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are still to be confirmed. What is confirmed, however, is that Milly Alcock has been cast in the titular role, which has garnered widespread approval. This is a positive start for the character's DCU debut and hopefully precedes a series of positive decisions that will help to rectify the character's cinematic legacy. The last time Supergirl appeared on film was as a supporting character in The Flash as portrayed by Sasha Calle - but the last time she starred in her own movie was not so well-received

Supergirl Woman Of Tomorrow DCU Movie Reboot Superman Kara Zor-El Milly Alcock Cinematic Legacy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supergirl: Why Craig Gillespie Is a Great Pick to Direct Woman of TomorrowThe I, Tonya director will reportedly helm the DCU's Supergirl reboot.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Eyeing Dumb Money DirectorThe upcoming DC Studios movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow may have found its director ahead of Superman: Legacy's release.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

The DCU's Teen Titans Movie Can Finally Debut Another Team For The First Time In Their 60-Year HistorySupergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer pens the film.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Gets Close To Finding Its Director As DC Movie Eyes 2024 Filming StartSupergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow stars Milly Alcock.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Spider-Woman Actress Sydney Sweeney Suits Up As DC Universe's Alternative Supergirl In Franchise-Swapping ArtAlcock was cast in 2024 as the DCU's Supergirl.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 Perfect DCU Recasts For Smallville's SupergirlSmallville's Supergirl actor could join the DCU.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »