Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Movie to Reinvigorate DC's Cinematic Legacy

With filming for 2025's Superman well underway, the DCU reboot is poised to reinvigorate enthusiasm for DC's most popular characters - which is particularly important for Supergirl in Supergirl : Woman of Tomorrow. The DCU 's release slate has confirmed that Kara Zor-El , AKA Supergirl , will be debuting in her own solo movie following her cousin's debut in Superman .
The movie is titled after a comic book that sees Kara Zor-El embroiled in a cosmic adventure of vengeance and self-discovery, though details surrounding the exact plot of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are still to be confirmed. What is confirmed, however, is that Milly Alcock has been cast in the titular role, which has garnered widespread approval. This is a positive start for the character's DCU debut and hopefully precedes a series of positive decisions that will help to rectify the character's cinematic legacy. The last time Supergirl appeared on film was as a supporting character in The Flash as portrayed by Sasha Calle - but the last time she starred in her own movie was not so well-received
