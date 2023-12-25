HEAD TOPICS

Supercar Collector Uses McLaren for Daily Chores

A thirtysomething Brit named Zak, who is a supercar collector, uses his bright-blue McLaren 765LT Coupe for daily chores. He explains his preference for McLaren cars and his love for the driving experience. While many collectors keep their cars in the garage, Zak enjoys using his for everyday activities.

On the Thursday evening that I arrived at La Zambra, in an Uber, the parking lot was already half full. Each car had been allotted a particular spot. I introduced myself to a thirtysomething Brit with a Midlands accent, who was walking the lot, occasionally taking photographs. He called himself Zak, but preferred not to give his surname.

He’d arrived in a bright-blue McLaren 765LT Coupe, an aggressive-looking sports car with a four-litre engine for which he had paid five hundred and seventy thousand dollars. McLaren was his favorite make of car, he explained, because “everything is British”; he also loved “the sound and the vibration” he experienced when driving the coupe. Many supercar collectors rarely take their vehicles out of the garage, but Zak liked to use his for daily chores. “I go to the shops in it,” he said. “I stick it in a multistory car park. All right, I do a couple of laps before I find a spot—but I use i

