Super7 Reveals New Super Cyborg Clear Red Optimus Prime [EXCLUSIVE]

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Transformers is getting an exciting new toy drop from Super7 at New York Comic-Con. Super7 was founded in 2001 and is a trusted source of premium collectibles from across the pop culture spectrum.
Super7 also has a long line of Transformers products across a variety of price points. Well-known characters like Grimlock, Bumblebee, and Arcee are represented, making it easy for franchise fans to collect their favorite Autobots and Decepticons. Super7’s newest Transformers release, a stunning Optimus Prime, is a stylized recreation of the Autobot leader complete with a customizable look.
More About Super7’s Super Cyborg Clear Red Optimus Prime Close Super7’s Super Cyborg Clear Red Optimus Prime is inspired by vintage Japanese Henshin Cyborg toys, and showcases the ionic character in a red and blue colorway with an eye-catching translucent twist. This action figure has seven points of articulation that make it easy to pose to your liking, making it easy to add to any display shelf. headtopics.com
Super7’s Optimus Prime figure is 11 inches tall and has an MSRP of $85. Even the box this figure comes in is a work of art, featuring bold, bright coloring and Japanese text; it’s especially fitting, given that the Transformers toys themselves were initially a collaboration between Japanese toy company Takara and the US-based Hasbro.