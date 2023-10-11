Super7 Reveals New Super Cyborg Clear Red Optimus Prime [EXCLUSIVE]

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Transformers is getting an exciting new toy drop from Super7 at New York Comic-Con. Super7 was founded in 2001 and is a trusted source of premium collectibles from across the pop culture spectrum.

Super7 also has a long line of Transformers products across a variety of price points. Well-known characters like Grimlock, Bumblebee, and Arcee are represented, making it easy for franchise fans to collect their favorite Autobots and Decepticons. Super7’s newest Transformers release, a stunning Optimus Prime, is a stylized recreation of the Autobot leader complete with a customizable look.

More About Super7’s Super Cyborg Clear Red Optimus Prime Close Super7’s Super Cyborg Clear Red Optimus Prime is inspired by vintage Japanese Henshin Cyborg toys, and showcases the ionic character in a red and blue colorway with an eye-catching translucent twist. This action figure has seven points of articulation that make it easy to pose to your liking, making it easy to add to any display shelf. headtopics.com

Super7’s Optimus Prime figure is 11 inches tall and has an MSRP of $85. Even the box this figure comes in is a work of art, featuring bold, bright coloring and Japanese text; it’s especially fitting, given that the Transformers toys themselves were initially a collaboration between Japanese toy company Takara and the US-based Hasbro.

Read more:

screenrant »

How Did Dragon Ball Super’s Mai Become a Child Again in Super?Dragon Ball's Mai was originally an adult woman, but when Dragon Ball Super came around, she was shown as a child. How exactly did this happen?

GloRilla, Sexyy Red & More: 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet PhotosThe ceremony took place at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center Oct. 3, and is set to air on Oct. 10.

Putin blames America: Israel-Hamas violence 'clear example of the failure of U.S. policy'Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the escalating Israel-Hamas war is the result of 'the failure of U.S. policy' and argued that Western solutions for the Middle East have brushed aside the 'interests of the Palestinian people.'

Schumer: made clear to China's Xi that US wants stability, fairnessSchumer: made clear to China's Xi that US wants stability, fairness

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains need to clear 1.0620EUR/USD regains composure following Monday’s pessimism and breaks above the 1.0600 hurdle. In case bulls regain the initiative, the pair should initia

Columbus Weather: Chilly start with clear skies with a high of 64 on TuesdayPatchy frost this morning, but slowly warming temps this week. Best chance of rain will be Friday night into the weekend.MORE |FROST ADVISORY is in effect for