Super Smash Bros. Director Teases What's Next

Masahiro Sakurai is once again talking about Super Smash Bros., a series he created and has helmed ever since as a creative director of it. And unfortunately, there's still no word of when the next game will be revealed, let alone released. In fact, Sakurai contains to remain unsure what to do with the popular fighting game franchise. To this end, he's not even sure if the series will continue.

"As for what comes next for the Smash Bros. series, even I'm not sure. I feel like we truly succeeded in making people happy with this game, but now that Smash Bros. has grown to be monstrous in size, I'd say it's difficult to imagine an increase of this magnitude happening again," said Sakurai in a new video on his YouTube channel.

That's not all. Elsewhere in the video below, Sakurai noted that because of the similar architecture of the Wii U and Switch, and the fact Bandai Namco was brought back into the development loop, meant some of the work was carried over between Super Smash Bros. Wii U and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, saving development time. With a Switch successor rumored to be the next Nintendo console, this time-saving process could once again replicate with the next game in the series.

Speaking of this game, it still sounds like it's not in active production, and it's not even evident if it's in pre-production. Sakurai's words could be a misdirection, but it sounds like Nintendo has not figured out yet what it wants to do with the series, and as Sakurai notes, that's partially because it's no clear where you go from Ultimate. Obviously, making a bigger and bigger game each time is not sustainable.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from the next Super Smash Bros. game? Do you think it's going to be bigger or smaller than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

