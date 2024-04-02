Super Outbreak of 1974: Survivor recalls terrifying experience

April 3, 1974 is referred to as the ‘Super Outbreak of 1974,” where 148 tornadoes killed more than 300 people in 13 different states, including here in Ohio. A home damaged during the Super Outbreak of 1974. “When I was under the ping pong table, I thought I was going to die, I thought we were all gonna be wiped out because of the noise, it was like a freight train. Hearing the bouncing debris in the yard and things hitting the house, I prayed,” she said.

The then 18-year-old was a student at Mt. St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio. She and her college roommate were visiting with a surrogate family. Suddenly, she had a feeling that something was off. “I actually saw something I will never ever forget and that was the funnel cloud itself, a funnel cloud spinning across the street and it looked like it was descending towards the house area,” she sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Connecticut police identify 1974 cold case victim after DNA breakthroughState police have solved a 50-year-old cold case and identified the remains of Linda Sue Childers, of Kentucky, found dead in a shallow grave in Ledyard in…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

John Cena Walks Oscars Stage Naked, Re-Creating 1974 Oscars Streaker MomentSam Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. She joined NBC News in 2019.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

The NCAA tournament was never the same after the 1974 ACC title gameIn one of college basketball’s greatest games, top-ranked N.C. State outlasted No. 4 Maryland in overtime. By rule, only the Wolfpack made the NCAA tournament.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

The 30 Greatest Albums of 1974Featuring titans of 50 years ago like Barry White, Linda Ronstadt, and the Ohio Players, Paste has ranked the 30 greatest albums of 1974.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Good Times Trailer Previews Netflix’s Animated Sequel to 1974 SitcomThe streamer also announced that the series from showrunner Ranada Shepard will arrive on April 12, which also comes from Seth McFarlane.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Survivor: 8 Players That Could Win Survivor 46Zina Zaflow has been writing professionally since 2010. She has worked in the film and animated features industry. Her work is streaming on Netflix.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »