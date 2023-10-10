Suozzi enters race for former House seat amid Santos' troubles

Former Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi announced Tuesday he will run for his old seat next year. | John Minchillo/AP PhotoNEW YORK — Former Rep. Tom Suozzi announced Tuesday his comeback bid for his former Long Island seat now held by Rep. George Santos amid ongoing speculation that Santos’ legal troubles may lead him to leave office.

Suozzi eschewed running for another House term last year and instead ran unsuccessfully in a Democratic primary for governor, a move that angered Democrats and left them weaker in the 3rd congressional district that includes parts of Queens.on an array of financial misdeeds.

“Today I’m filing a committee to run for Congress in November 2024,” Suozzi said in a statement. “The madness in Washington, D.C., and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the United States Congress is obvious to everyone.” One of those will be the Santos’ seat, and several Democrats are already vying to be the party’s nominee. headtopics.com

If Santos resigns, a special election would be called, and county party leaders would pick a nominee. On the Democratic side, Zak Malamed raised $302,000 in the last three months, leaving him with $524,000 on hand. Malamed is a Democratic fundraiser, but other announced Democrats like former state Sen. Anna Kaplan and 2022 candidate Josh Lafazan have been bringing in big money too, tapping into that anti-Santos spirit.

“Cuomo apologist and third-place loser Tom Suozzi just couldn’t stay away after his embarrassing loss for governor last year. Voters resoundingly rejected him already and they haven’t forgotten why.” said National Republican Campaign Committee Spokesperson Savannah Viar. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

