Sunshine Dominates on Sunday, Rain Expected Next Week

Sunshine will dominate on Sunday even as high clouds increase during the afternoon. A weak warm front brings thicker low cloud cover and a few light showers to the region tonight into early Monday. This front needs to clear the area in time for clouds to decrease behind it during the total solar eclipse Monday afternoon. Right now, that does look to happen, but locations west of I-77 may end up getting the ideal conditions.

It is still a situation where every minute is going to make all the difference. Fortunately, dry conditions are expected Monday afternoon because this will be the last period without rain chances for awhile. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Tuesday through Friday. The good news is that the unsettled weather does look to clear out in time for the weekend. Sunday morning starts chilled with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s under a mostly clear sky. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day, though some high clouds do increase through the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s with a northeast breeze between 10 and 15 mph. Cloud cover continues to thicken Sunday night with a few light rain showers arriving after midnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s. Monday morning does look to start damp and dreary with lingering showers and low clouds, perhaps some fog. Therefore, patience is going to be key

