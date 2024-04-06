Suns Defeat Timberwolves in Home Game

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a score of 98-82 in a home game . Devin Booker had 13 points and 13 assists, while Bradley Beal contributed 14 points. Jusuf Nurkic played despite a calf injury and had 11 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists.

The Suns' strong defensive effort and communication led to their victory.

Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves Victory Home Game Devin Booker Bradley Beal Jusuf Nurkic

