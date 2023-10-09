Sunrise gatherings and dances mark celebration of culture on Indigenous Peoples Day

A performer from the Native American Hoop Dance of Ballet Arizona dances at an Indigenous Peoples Day festival Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.A performer from the Native American Hoop Dance of Ballet Arizona dances at an Indigenous Peoples Day festival Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.

Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., have holidays honoring Indigenous people, according to the Pew Research Center. Many of them celebrate it on the second Monday of October, pivoting from a day long rooted in the celebration of explorer Christopher Columbus to one focused on the people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism.

In Augusta, Maine, several hundred people celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day by rallying outside the State House in support of a Nov. 7 statewide vote that would restore language about the state's obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. headtopics.com

Bryant recalled the successful grassroots conversations that took place about the legacy of Columbus, whose arrival brought violence, disease and suffering to Native Americans.In South Dakota, dozens of people marched to a memorial at a park honoring Native American children who died at the Rapid City Indian School in the late 1800s before it was closed in 1933.

Gina Ondola, a Dena'ina Athabascan, said she graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1962 with only four or five other Alaska Natives in her class and certainly no Indigenous culture club. "When I was growing up, I didn't feel too much pride in being Native. I always heard about 'drunk Natives,'" said Odola, who was wearing black gloves with red and white beadwork to represent her family's colors. headtopics.com

"It's celebrating the fact that my ancestors lived to have me, and that we're still around and that we can celebrate each other and love each other," said Hollis, who is of Cherokee ancestry and wore traditional dress, including a coming-of-age necklace made of buffalo bone and glass beads.

