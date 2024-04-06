Sunday Football: Roughnecks vs. Defenders Preview and Betting Picks

Sunday football is back for another week with the Roughnecks and Defenders each searching for their first win. Both teams have the offensively capability and our UFL picks think that's a recipe for an Over.Week 2 of the newly formed United Football League finishes with a Sunday afternoon showdown between two teams that took tough losses last week, as the Houston Roughnecks travel to the nation’s capital to take on the DC Defenders .
The Roughnecks lost their opening game to their former USFL rival at home to Memphis while the Defenders got smoked on the road to a former XFL rival in San Antonio. Which team will bounce back and get their first win in this new league and cover in the Here are my free betting picks for the Roughnecks vs. Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, April 7. The Roughnecks just could not maintain a drive in their 18-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats last week at home. They were 3 of 8 on third downs and only ran 37 plays in the entire gam
Sunday Football Roughnecks Defenders United Football League Betting Picks
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »
Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »