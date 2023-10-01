Sunday brunch frittata featuring garden-fresh vegetables: Try it this weekend for family and friends

There's nothing like a freshly prepared and healthy Sunday brunch recipe. Thomas Harkins of Bank & Bourbon at the Philadelphia Loews Hotel shared this frittata recipe with Fox News Digital. ¼ cup cheese (the chef usually has goat cheese or cheddar cheese on hand) This Sunday brunch recipe calls for green bell peppers — as well as other healthy vegetables and ingredients.

Directions In a 10-inch nonstick pan on medium flame, add butter until it melts and coat the pan.Whip eggs in bowl and set aside.

Add all of the vegetables and the pick of proteins that you have on hand and want to use. Cook until hot on the stovetop all the way through. Stir in with mixture to incorporate.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Joe Thomas to be enshrined in Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday during game vs. RavensHall of Famer and Browns legend Joe Thomas will be enshrined in the Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday.

Georgetown HS junior gets perfect SAT score on the first tryHe’s still unsure what he wants to study, but he wants to make sure his resume looks its best when he applies for college next year.

If Your Kid Gets Painful Earaches, Try This School Nurse-Approved TreatmentJust add hot water.

North Side bar offers to pay everyone's tab if Bears lose to Broncos on SundayIt’s no secret that the Chicago Bears have gotten off to a brutal start to their 2023 season, following a deflating Week 1 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers with defeats to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Gearing up for special Houston Texans ‘Legends Homecoming’ game this SundaySunday’s game against the Steelers will include a special ceremony for J.J. Watt, as he is inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor.

North Penn's Marching Knights to perform at the Eagles game this SundayThe Eagles are preparing to take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday. Meanwhile, North Penn’s Marching Knights are preparing to wow the crowd at the Linc. NBC10’s Deanna Durante explains how the 112 member band is getting ready for the big event.