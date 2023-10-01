Summer to make a comeback in NYC this week with sun and high temps forecast after weekend rain deluge

After battered byin the last days of September, the city is drying off under sunny skies and temperatures that could hit 80 degrees in the coming days, meteorologists say.
Sunday was living up to its name with clear skies and temperatures expected to peak in the upper 70s, Fox Weather told The Post — perfect for New Yorkers to enjoy outdoor activities after being stuck inside Friday and Saturday.
Residents can expect more of the same Monday — while Tuesday could see temperatures climb to 80 degrees for a “summer-like feel” in the fall. The sudden spike in temperature, however, could create a muggy atmosphere, though warm weather will carry on to Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop down to more typical autumn levels — in the lower 70s — on Thursday, with a chance for rain Friday and Saturday, though not like last week’s extremes.
New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.
After battered byin the last days of September, the city is drying off under sunny skies and temperatures that could hit 80 degrees in the coming days, meteorologists say.
Sunday was living up to its name with clear skies and temperatures expected to peak in the upper 70s, Fox Weather told The Post — perfect for New Yorkers to enjoy outdoor activities after being stuck inside Friday and Saturday.
Residents can expect more of the same Monday — while Tuesday could see temperatures climb to 80 degrees for a “summer-like feel” in the fall.
The sudden spike in temperature, however, could create a muggy atmosphere, though warm weather will carry on to Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop down to more typical autumn levels — in the lower 70s — on Thursday, with a chance for rain Friday and Saturday, though not like last week’s extremes.
Sunny skies and warm weather is predicted for NYC throughout most of the week.While still in the middle of hurricane season, Fox Weather says current storm systems in the Atlantic are not expected to make landfall in the US — a prediction that will bring a sigh of relief to New Yorkers who weathered heavy flooding afterThe downpour caused flooding at