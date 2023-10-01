Summer to make a comeback in NYC this week with sun and high temps forecast after weekend rain deluge

After battered byin the last days of September, the city is drying off under sunny skies and temperatures that could hit 80 degrees in the coming days, meteorologists say.

Sunday was living up to its name with clear skies and temperatures expected to peak in the upper 70s, Fox Weather told The Post — perfect for New Yorkers to enjoy outdoor activities after being stuck inside Friday and Saturday.

Residents can expect more of the same Monday — while Tuesday could see temperatures climb to 80 degrees for a “summer-like feel” in the fall. The sudden spike in temperature, however, could create a muggy atmosphere, though warm weather will carry on to Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to more typical autumn levels — in the lower 70s — on Thursday, with a chance for rain Friday and Saturday, though not like last week’s extremes.

Read more:

nypost »

New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.

Relentess rain “turned roads into rivers” in New Jersey and New York CityThe continuous rainstorms in New Jersey and New York City caused severe flooding that filled the roads with water. A flood watch is in effect for the tri-state area around New York City until 6 p.m. Saturday. NBC10’s Johnny Archer examines how the rain and floods impacted the area.

New York City, New Jersey brought to a standstill by flash floodingA coastal storm unleashed more than 8 inches of rain in parts of New York City, stranding vehicles, closing roads and causing travel delays as record amounts of rain fell.

Viral Video Of New York Flooding In Grocery Store Actually From New ZealandHave you seen a video purporting to show New Yorkers at a grocery store that was flooded on Friday? The video is actually from New Zealand.

New York City's heavy rain is 'new normal' due to climate change, governor saysTorrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall that brought flash flooding to New York City on Friday was an impact of climate change and likely reflects a 'new normal,' New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Saturday.

New York Got Game: Previewing a new show all about basketball in the Big AppleAll Hoops, all Big Apple! New York Got Game is a brand new show from Dexter Henry featuring all things basketball in the big city from Rucker Park to Madison Square Garden. Catch new episodes every…

After battered byin the last days of September, the city is drying off under sunny skies and temperatures that could hit 80 degrees in the coming days, meteorologists say.

Sunday was living up to its name with clear skies and temperatures expected to peak in the upper 70s, Fox Weather told The Post — perfect for New Yorkers to enjoy outdoor activities after being stuck inside Friday and Saturday.

Residents can expect more of the same Monday — while Tuesday could see temperatures climb to 80 degrees for a “summer-like feel” in the fall.

The sudden spike in temperature, however, could create a muggy atmosphere, though warm weather will carry on to Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to more typical autumn levels — in the lower 70s — on Thursday, with a chance for rain Friday and Saturday, though not like last week’s extremes.

Sunny skies and warm weather is predicted for NYC throughout most of the week.While still in the middle of hurricane season, Fox Weather says current storm systems in the Atlantic are not expected to make landfall in the US — a prediction that will bring a sigh of relief to New Yorkers who weathered heavy flooding afterThe downpour caused flooding at