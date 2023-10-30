Sultan of Delhi Season 1 Ending Explained & Spoilers: What Happened at the End?

the story takes a dramatic turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The show is set in 1960s Delhi. It follows the journey of Arjun, a survivor of the Partition who rises through the criminal underworld. He aims to become the Sultan of Delhi. The final episode reveals the fates of key characters, and here’s what happened at the end.

In nine intense episodes, the show, produced by Namit Sharma under Reliance Entertainment, takes viewers on a thrilling ride through the underbelly of 1960s Delhi. The talented cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Mehreen Pirzada, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, and Anupriya Goenka, among others.

The climax begins with Arjun’s friend, Bangali, succumbing to his alcohol addiction, jeopardizing a crucial mission and shattering Arjun’s trust. Arjun had hopes of transitioning their illegal activities into legitimate businesses, but Bangali’s actions forced him to sever ties and humiliate his friend publicly. RP, seizing the opportunity, manipulates Bangali emotionally and lures him to his side. headtopics.com

RP helps Daniel cross the border with a weapons consignment, but when the mission goes awry, he strives to save face. An associate of RP switches sides, sharing mission details with Arjun after RP’s violent act results in Sanjana’s death.

Armed with this newfound information, Arjun disrupts RP’s plans and takes Daniel hostage to gain leverage. In a tense face-off, Arjun and Bangali engage in a shootout, but Arjun ultimately captures Daniel, demonstrating that, despite Bangali’s betrayals, his history of saving Arjun’s life prevails. headtopics.com

RP informs Bangali of Arjun’s plan to exchange him for Daniel. They meet at a railway crossing, where Daniel joins RP’s side. As the train approaches, Arjun seemingly embraces Bangali, but in a shocking twist, he pushes his friend back, removing him from the equation, leaving viewers questioning his intentions.In the aftermath, RP and Shankari reflect on their victory. Shankari suggests that Arjun killing Bangali was preferable to RP doing it, highlighting the brutality of their world.

United States Headlines Read more: comingsoonnet »

Stranger Things Season 5 Is Officially Ending Jonathan Byers' Biggest Season 4 FailureJonathan Byers was let down by limited screen time in Stranger Things season 4, but season 5 promises to make up for that with a bigger role. Read more ⮕

Succession Season 4, Episode 8 Recap & Ending Explained: 6 Election Night TwistsSuccession season 4, episode 8 helped to build toward the show's shocking conclusion, including a few election night twists no one saw coming. Read more ⮕

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Wishlist: 10 Things We Want To Happen Before The EndingThe Umbrella Academy is due to conclude with season 4, but there is a lot of ground to cover before the series comes to its ultimate end. Read more ⮕

Union centerback Jakob Glesnes will have sports hernia surgery, likely ending his season'He’s played through about as much pain as you possibly can,' manager Jim Curtin said of last year's MLS Defender of the Year. Read more ⮕

Fear The Walking Dead's Ending Tease Sets Up Season 8 Recasting AliciaAs Madison Clark drops a hint for how Fear The Walking Dead might end, she raises one possible way the zombie spinoff could recast Alicia. Read more ⮕

Duranga Season 2 Ending Explained & Spoilers: What Happened at the End?Unravel the intense character journeys and shocking twists in Duranga Season 2's thrilling conclusion. Stream now on Zee 5! Read more ⮕