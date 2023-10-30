Sultan of Delhi Season 1 Ending Explained & Spoilers: What Happened at the End?

the story takes a dramatic turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The show is set in 1960s Delhi. It follows the journey of Arjun, a survivor of the Partition who rises through the criminal underworld. He aims to become the Sultan of Delhi. The final episode reveals the fates of key characters, and here’s what happened at the end.
In nine intense episodes, the show, produced by Namit Sharma under Reliance Entertainment, takes viewers on a thrilling ride through the underbelly of 1960s Delhi. The talented cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Mehreen Pirzada, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, and Anupriya Goenka, among others.
The climax begins with Arjun's friend, Bangali, succumbing to his alcohol addiction, jeopardizing a crucial mission and shattering Arjun's trust. Arjun had hopes of transitioning their illegal activities into legitimate businesses, but Bangali's actions forced him to sever ties and humiliate his friend publicly. RP, seizing the opportunity, manipulates Bangali emotionally and lures him to his side.
RP helps Daniel cross the border with a weapons consignment, but when the mission goes awry, he strives to save face. An associate of RP switches sides, sharing mission details with Arjun after RP’s violent act results in Sanjana’s death.
Armed with this newfound information, Arjun disrupts RP's plans and takes Daniel hostage to gain leverage. In a tense face-off, Arjun and Bangali engage in a shootout, but Arjun ultimately captures Daniel, demonstrating that, despite Bangali's betrayals, his history of saving Arjun's life prevails.
RP informs Bangali of Arjun’s plan to exchange him for Daniel. They meet at a railway crossing, where Daniel joins RP’s side. As the train approaches, Arjun seemingly embraces Bangali, but in a shocking twist, he pushes his friend back, removing him from the equation, leaving viewers questioning his intentions.In the aftermath, RP and Shankari reflect on their victory. Shankari suggests that Arjun killing Bangali was preferable to RP doing it, highlighting the brutality of their world.