‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ star ‘not fan-girling’ over hunky castmates

Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) get off on the wrong foot, at first.Maggie (Morgan Kohan) flees the big city to her small hometown.“The relationship with Cal is so much fun,” Morgan Kohan said about Chad Michael Murray’s character.“The relationship with Cal is so much fun, because there’s so much tension built in there from the beginning,” Kohan said. “There’s clearly an attraction — they are magnetized to each other. Whether that’s [as a] friendship or romantic or enemies…that was fun to discover with Chad.”

Even though she didn’t watch much TV growing up, Kohan said she does have a favorite TV doctor.

“The two shows I did watch growing up were ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ So, Meredith Grey [Ellen Pompeo] is a staple,” she said. “I guess there are some similarities [between Meredith and Maggie], now that I think about it.”

“I think what’s exciting about this show is because Maggie is coming back to these people she hasn’t seen in so long, you’re seeing these relationships build from the ground up,” she said. “We see Cal and Maggie progress, and [we see] the baggage they both bring into their relationship.”

“We watch Sully and Maggie try and come to terms with their history, and who they want to be as a family. It’s exciting that everything is as new to her as it is to the audience.”