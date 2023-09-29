‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ star ‘not fan-girling’ over hunky castmates

“I wasn’t fan-girling over them. It was less intimidating than it could have been.” — “Sullivan’s Crossing” star Morgan Kohan on castmates Chad Michael Murray an… “He is great, so sweet,” she said. “He’s such a grounded and kind person, and we get on really well. It’s working with a friend. We both put our all into it. It feels like a real collaboration.
” Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Sully.Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and her estranged dad, Sully (Scott Patterson) reconnect.Sully and Maggie have a complicated relationship, since they haven’t seen each other for many years.
“I really loved getting to work on and discovering the scenes with Sully and Maggie,” she said. “There’s so much to mine out of that, so many years missed from each other, so much history that’s there. There’s so much left unsaid. Working on Scott on those scenes was such a pleasure. He’s so funny and such a jokester, so it’s a hoot. We were cackling between takes.”
Even though she didn’t watch much TV growing up, Kohan said she does have a favorite TV doctor. “The two shows I did watch growing up were ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ So, Meredith Grey [Ellen Pompeo] is a staple,” she said.
Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) get off on the wrong foot, at first.Maggie (Morgan Kohan) flees the big city to her small hometown.“The relationship with Cal is so much fun,” Morgan Kohan said about Chad Michael Murray’s character.“The relationship with Cal is so much fun, because there’s so much tension built in there from the beginning,” Kohan said. “There’s clearly an attraction — they are magnetized to each other. Whether that’s [as a] friendship or romantic or enemies…that was fun to discover with Chad.”
“He is great, so sweet,” she said. “He’s such a grounded and kind person, and we get on really well. It’s working with a friend. We both put our all into it. It feels like a real collaboration.”
Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Sully.Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and her estranged dad, Sully (Scott Patterson) reconnect.Sully and Maggie have a complicated relationship, since they haven’t seen each other for many years.
“I really loved getting to work on and discovering the scenes with Sully and Maggie,” she said. “There’s so much to mine out of that, so many years missed from each other, so much history that’s there. There’s so much left unsaid. Working on Scott on those scenes was such a pleasure. He’s so funny and such a jokester, so it’s a hoot. We were cackling between takes.”
Even though she didn’t watch much TV growing up, Kohan said she does have a favorite TV doctor.
“The two shows I did watch growing up were ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ So, Meredith Grey [Ellen Pompeo] is a staple,” she said. “I guess there are some similarities [between Meredith and Maggie], now that I think about it.”
“I think what’s exciting about this show is because Maggie is coming back to these people she hasn’t seen in so long, you’re seeing these relationships build from the ground up,” she said. “We see Cal and Maggie progress, and [we see] the baggage they both bring into their relationship.”
“We watch Sully and Maggie try and come to terms with their history, and who they want to be as a family. It’s exciting that everything is as new to her as it is to the audience.”