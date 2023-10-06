Suits Creator Responds to Show's Streaming Record

Although Suits was already a fan-favorite before its move to Netflix, the show's recent streaming success has been undeniable. The USA series has broken a wide array of records since hitting the platform, and most recently broke the all-time record for most #1 finishes on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10.
"I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits," Korsh wrote."It's good to be the King."
"I think there's two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform," Klein revealed."On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there's also something about the show that is rewatchable.
Will There Be a Suits Revival?Amid the impressive performance of Suits on Netflix, some have begun to wonder if we could possibly get a continuation of the series, which originally wrapped in 2019. According to Klein, there definitely are prospects that could make it possible.
"You know, I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained."But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday.
"As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein added."I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends.