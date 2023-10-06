Suits Creator Responds to Show's Streaming Record

Although Suits was already a fan-favorite before its move to Netflix, the show's recent streaming success has been undeniable. The USA series has broken a wide array of records since hitting the platform, and most recently broke the all-time record for most #1 finishes on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10.

"I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits," Korsh wrote."It's good to be the King."It’s good to be the King.

"I think there's two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform," Klein revealed."On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there's also something about the show that is rewatchable. headtopics.com

Will There Be a Suits Revival?Amid the impressive performance of Suits on Netflix, some have begun to wonder if we could possibly get a continuation of the series, which originally wrapped in 2019. According to Klein, there definitely are prospects that could make it possible.

"You know, I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained."But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. headtopics.com

"As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein added."I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Suits creator Aaron Korsh responds to the show taking Nielsen’s all-time streaming record after a sudden resurgence of attention on Netflix.

'Love Is Blind' Contestant Sues for Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment, Show's Creator Speaks OutThe show's creator denied Tran Dang's allegations against the production company.

'The Daily Show' Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Will Officially Exit ShowStill without a permanent host, the show will return later this month — but the comedian says he doesn’t have time to wait around for someone else’s job

'Drew Barrymore Show' Writers Decline to Return to Talk ShowThe daytime talk show is coming back Oct. 16, but the show's three WGA writers — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe — have turned down an offer to return with it.

‘Great British Baking Show’ Recap: Fans Blast Show for Tomato FiascoKeith tried his best to ketchup (ha, ha) with his opponents, but Paul Hollywood was incredibly displeased thanks to a tomato-shaped biscuit in his showstopper.

Prada Designing Space Suits for NASA Is Sending Me to the MoonEverything is horrible, but fear not, we're flying the girlies to the moon in head-to-boot Prada now.