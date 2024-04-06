Suicide Rates Among College Athletes Doubled in 20 Years, Study Finds

Suicide rates among college athletes have doubled over the past 20 years, making it the second-leading cause of death for this group. A study conducted from 2002 to 2022 found that 128 student athletes died by suicide out of a total of 1,102 deaths. The proportion of suicide deaths increased from just over 7.5% in the first 10 years to just over 15% in the second 10 years.

This alarming trend highlights the need for a change and increased focus on mental health and suicide prevention among college athletes

Suicide College Athletes Mental Health Suicide Prevention Study

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

