Suicide prevention hotlines struggle with how to handle high frequency callers

988 Suicide & Crisis LifelineThe center, which runs the 988 crisis hotline for the state, worked hard to expand its mental health services following the hotline's national relaunch. Like many centers across the country, they have has experienced surging demand that has outpaced anything experienced prior, Shelly Missall, the organization's 988 program manager, told ABC News.

Since its launch in July 2022, demand for 988 has swelled. As of September 2023, five million individuals had received support by calling, texting or messaging the line.

Yet, centers are struggling to be that backstop for recurrent users while also staying available for everyone. While a frequently asked questions page on SAMHSA's website states that the line is "confidential," that does not preclude cataloging callers' phone numbers, names or the sound of their voice in order to identify frequent callers, Jaffar said. headtopics.com

If resources are limited, "some mechanism may unfortunately be needed to ration care," he acknowledged. But an inherent challenge persists in determining who needs care first, and whether calling frequently means each call is less serious, Chinmoy Gulrajani, a psychiatrist at University of Minnesota and medical director with the state's Department of Human Services, told ABC News.

One approach involves developing specific protocols for brief, recurring check-ups with frequent callers, Madelyn Gould, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University whose research informed the 2020 law inaugurating 988, told ABC News. headtopics.com

