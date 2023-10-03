‘Suge’ Knight won’t testify against Tupac murder suspect Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis, suggests cops have wrong man: report

Timeline of Tupac’s murder investigation, from 1994 to nowJada Pinkett Smith reacts to school pal Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect arrestthe night he was gunned down in 1996, suggests officials may have the wrong suspect — and he “1,000%” won’t testify against him.Monday about last week’s arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, in Las Vegas on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon for Shakur’s death 27 years ago.

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to school pal Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect arrestthe night he was gunned down in 1996, suggests officials may have the wrong suspect — and he “1,000%” won’t testify against him.Monday about last week’s arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, in Las Vegas on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon for Shakur’s death 27 years ago.

The 58-year-old, who is serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter involving a hit-and-run crash in 2015, also said he rejected the longstanding theory that Davis’ late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the shooter.

He was pronounced dead six days later at age 25. Knight, who was only grazed, has never publicly said anything about who the gunman was.Of the six people involved in the shooting, four were in the shooter’s car. Knight and Davis are the only two still alive, TMZ noted. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Tupac Shakur murder arrest: Who is Duane 'Keffe D' Davis?The alleged orchestrator of the drive-by shooting that claimed Shakur's life, 60-year-old Crip gang leader Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Tupac’s sister calls murder charge ‘pivotal moment’ after 27 years, warns ‘multiple hands’ involved in slayingTupac Shakur’s sister called charging Duane “Keffe D” Davis with his murder “a pivotal moment,” 27 years after the rapper’s death — but warned “multiple hands” h…

Suspect Charged in Murder of Rapper Tupac ShakurDuane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, Las Vegas police said Friday, more than a quarter-century after the killing took place. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Tupac Shakur’s death: Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to suspect arrest“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” Jada Pinkett Smith said in a post on Instagram stories.

Timeline of Tupac’s murder investigation, from 1994 to nowHere’s a breakdown of the events leading up to Davis’ arrest for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Tupac Shakur's family responds to arrest in his murder caseAuthorities have arrested Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, a suspect in the long-unsolved 1996 shooting death of rapper and music icon Tupac Shakur. Davis is set to be arraigned on Wednesday. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports.

Timeline of Tupac’s murder investigation, from 1994 to now

Tupac’s sister calls murder charge ‘pivotal moment’ after 27 years, warns ‘multiple hands’ involved in slaying

Cops likely waited years to arrest Tupac murder suspect for this reason: expert

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to school pal Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect arrestthe night he was gunned down in 1996, suggests officials may have the wrong suspect — and he “1,000%” won’t testify against him.Monday about last week’s arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, in Las Vegas on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon for Shakur’s death 27 years ago.

“I’m not going to get on the stand and testify … 1,000% I wouldn’t go,” he said. “I wouldn’t testify, none of that s–t.repeatedly discussed his apparent knowledge

“Nor do I want to see him get arrested,” Knight told TMZ of the suspect who “played on the same football team” as he.Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, was arrested on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon for Shakur’s death.or if he didn’t have involvement in anything … I wouldn’t wish someone going to prison on my worst enemy,” Knight said.

The 58-year-old, who is serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter involving a hit-and-run crash in 2015, also said he rejected the longstanding theory that Davis’ late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the shooter.

“There was only two people in the car, and ‘Pac’s not gonna be able to tell the story, I ain’t gonna tell the story,” Knight said.“But I tell you this: I never had anything bad to say about Orlando … he wasn’t the shooter,” he insisted — again refusing to identify the killer.

Shakur was riding in a BMW driven by Knight on Sept. 7, 1996, when a white Cadillac pulled alongside and its occupants opened fire,

He was pronounced dead six days later at age 25. Knight, who was only grazed, has never publicly said anything about who the gunman was.Of the six people involved in the shooting, four were in the shooter’s car. Knight and Davis are the only two still alive, TMZ noted.

On the night of the shooting, Shakur and Knight, Shakur’s fiancee, Kidada Jones, and an entourage arrived in Las Vegas to watch a Mike Tyson heavyweight title fight.

Surveillance video captured Shakur, Knight and their entourage getting into a brawl with members of the South Side Compton Crips — who included Davis and his nephew — in the hotel and casino area, according to reports.

The fight broke out due to Knight’s Blood-affiliated gang, Mob Piru, cops said.

Surveillance footage showed Shakur and Knight kicking and punching Anderson near a bank of elevators, police said. Later that night, the Cadillac crept alongside Knight’s Beemer and shots rang out.

NYC college student sentenced to year in Dubai prison after touching airport security guard's arm

9-year-old girl abducted from NY park was found safe inside cabinet of suspect's camper

Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Grimes sues ex Elon Musk over parental rights of their 3 children

Travis Kelce’s ‘priority is the Chiefs’ while ‘hanging out’ with Taylor Swift

Bill Maher Prods A Struggling Ron DeSantis During The Return of ‘Real Time’: “If The Campaign Was Going Well, You Wouldn’t Be On This Show”Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, was arrested on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon for Shakur’s death.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police De/AFP via Getty ImagesG.N.Miller