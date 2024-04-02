Sugar: A TV Show with a Mind-Blowing Plot Twist

When you think about some of the best plot twists on television over the past decade, a few TV shows likely spring to mind. The Good Place, Lost, and Mr. Robot are some stellar examples of shows with memorable plot twists that recontextualize the entire series and make you want to go back to the first episode immediately.
Apple TV+’s Sugar already starts as a compelling and visually intriguing send-up to classic film noir, complete with voice-over narration, untrustworthy characters, a charismatic yet mysterious lead performance from the always reliable Colin Farrell, and the occasional use of black-and-white cinematography. The twist in Sugar comes more than halfway through the series and is so bold and so out-there that it becomes an entirely different show altogether. However, Apple TV+ has been playing so coy with Sugar that to even hint at the show’s risky narrative curveball would be a disservice to both the series as a whole and the audienc
