Sufjan Stevens dedicates new album to late partner Evans Richardson: 'the light of my life'

Sufjan Stevens dedicated his just-released album, 'Javelin,' to his partner, Evans Richardson IV, who died in April. Stevens, who is usually private about his dating life, penned a heart-wrenching tribute to Richardson on Tumblr and Instagram, calling him 'an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy.

The pair attended the 2018 Academy Awards, where Stevens performed his Oscar-nominated song 'Mystery of Love' from Luca Guadagnino's romantic drama 'Call Me by Your Name.

