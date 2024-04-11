Sue Bird: The Legendary Point Guard Retires and Ventures into Media Production

Sue Bird , the legendary point guard of the Seattle Storm , has retired from the WNBA after a successful career. She has won four championships with her team and five gold medals . Since her retirement, Bird has ventured into media production and her documentary film, directed by Sarah Dowland , has premiered at Sundance and is now available to rent on Apple TV.

The film explores Bird's last two seasons in the league and delves into her personal life, including her decision to come out in 2017 and her experience playing overseas. Bird is still figuring out her next steps after retirement

