Suddenly homeless, these vagabond N.J. tenants are bouncing between hotels

Since the city padlocked their building on September 26, the displaced residents of 12 units at 65 South Harrison Street have bounced between the Ramada Inn in East Orange, a motel on Evergreen Place, and the Grand Wilshire Hotel in West Orange.

On Friday, the residents were told they would be moving back to the Ramada, because the Wilshire was booked for the weekend. Check-out time was 11 a.m., they were told, but the prospect of a return to the Ramada did not sit well with residents, who say the hotel periodically has no hot water and is infested with insects and vermin.

“They’re telling us we’re going back to the Ramada,” said Judith Daleus, the mother of three children who is sharing two rooms at the hotel. “It’s unsafe and unclean. If we’re being displaced, it’s not fair to us that we should go back there. headtopics.com

The clerk working the desk at the Ramada Inn on Friday night said the manager wasn’t available, and to call back on Saturday. The Ramada’s parent company, Wyndham Hotels, could not immediately be reached Friday night.

“I’m very stressed right now,” said Douglas Oliver, 49, who is in two rooms with his wife and two children. “Nobody in the city is helping us.”The building at 65 South Harrison Street had a history of building code violations dating to October of 2022, when inspectors found deteriorated walls and ceilings in several apartments. On Sept. headtopics.com

Fearing a collapse, the city evacuated the tenants and padlocked the building. With nowhere to go, most of the residents of the 12 occupied units went to the Ramada Inn, which the city uses as an emergency shelter.

The exact details of the condemnation made by the city and the extent of fixes needed were not immediately clear.. They complained about the conditions and called on the city and Estate Realty — the apartment building’s owner — to help them find apartments. headtopics.com

