Sudanese Paramilitary Forces Kill 20 in Attack on Village

Sudan ese paramilitary forces have killed at least 20 people in an attack on a village south of the capital Khartoum , a local activists' committee said. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) "attacked the village of Um Adam" 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the city on Saturday, said a Sunday statement from the local resistance committee, one of many pro-democracy groups that coordinate aid.

Sudan's war between the military, under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, began last April 15

Sudan Paramilitary Forces Attack Village Khartoum

