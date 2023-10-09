Sudan and Iran restore diplomatic relations after 7-year hiatus

Sudan and Iran announced in a joint statement Monday the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries after a seven-year hiatus. Khartoum cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran.

Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Sudanese counterpart, Ali al-Sadiq, met in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku in July, the first known high-level meeting between the two countries since 2016.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Iran, Sudan agree to restore diplomatic ties after seven yearsThe decision 'came after a number of high-level communications between the two countries and will serve their mutual interests', the Sudanese Foreign Ministry says.

Sudan and Iran resume diplomatic relations severed 7 years ago, promising to 'open embassies soon'Sudan and Iran have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations seven years after ties were severed

Sudan and Iran resume diplomatic relations severed 7 years ago, promising to 'open embassies soon'Sudan and Iran have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations seven years after ties were severed. Both countries announced the rapprochement in a joint statement on Monday. Khartoum cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran. The oil-rich kingdom had executed a prominent Shiite cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering demonstrations and severing Saudi-Iranian relations. At the time, Sudan was a close ally of Saudi Arabia and had deplo

Sudan and Iran resume diplomatic relations, promising to open embassiesSudan and Iran have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations seven years after ties were severed

Opinion: This Nobel prize is for all the women fighting for freedom in IranResisting a violent regime requires courage, but doing it from inside one of the world’s harshest prisons requires a special kind of courage and an uncommon depth of integrity and commitment, writes Frida Ghitis.