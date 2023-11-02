'Succession' Star Alan Ruck's Truck Crash: Eyewitness Details Aftermath at Pizza Shop (Exclusive)

Eyewitness Tim Ratcliff, who owns a restaurant near the pizza joint, spoke with ET about the accident, and explained that he was sitting on his patio, chatting with a friend and customer after a long shift, when suddenly they heard a series of small crashes.

"And then a huge boom! We thought it was an explosion or a bomb. That was literally the thought that I first had, that a bomb went off," Ratcliff shared."I just jumped up and I ran around the corner." star, 67, was the one behind the vehicle of a Rivian R1T when it rammed another vehicle from behind and pushed it into the intersection. The crash caused the second vehicle to t-bone another vehicle, while the truck collided with another car before crashing into the pizza place.

" then I went over to the car and I asked Alan, 'Are you ok?' And first thing that he said to me was, 'Is everyone ok? Did I hit anybody? Did anybody get hurt?'" Ratcliff stated."And I said, 'I don't know.'""One of the guys that was in one of the other cars had the airbags go off, he got knocked out. And he had a really bloody nose. I mean, a lot of blood. He needed to go to the hospital, which he did," Ratcliff shared.

"There was probably about 40 or 50 emergency vehicles that showed up at that point," he continued."And it was a pretty big ordeal with what was going on."According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it got a 911 call at around 9:04 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into a building. Authorities say there was no extraction required and that a 32-year-old male was transported to the hospital with an unknown condition.

United States Headlines Read more: ETNOW »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COMICBOOK: Succession Star Alan Ruck Crashes Car Into LA BusinessThe Ferris Bueller's Day Off star was reportedly involved in a four-way vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

PAGESIX: 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' and 'Succession' star Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizza shop'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' and 'Succession' star Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizza shop

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: 'Succession' star Alan Ruck crashes truck into Los Angeles pizzeria'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' and 'Succession' star Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizza shop

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: 'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Crashes Truck Into a Pizza Restaurant'Succession' star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his truck into a Los Angeles pizza shop Wednesday night, according to TMZ. Tim Ratcliff, an eyewitness from the scene, shares details of the incident with ET.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

EW: Succession star Alan Ruck crashes truck into Los Angeles pizza restaurant: Report'Succession' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' actor Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in a traffic accident that sent his Rivian pickup truck into a pizzeria in Los Angeles.

Source: EW | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: 'Succession' star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed into Hollywood pizza parlorLos Angeles police told The Times that Alan Ruck was involved in a crash in which his Rivian truck smashed into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza in Hollywood.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕