'Succession' star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed into Hollywood pizza parlor

The impact pushes that vehicle into the intersection, where it then crashes into a another vehicle. The Rivian, meanwhile, has continued in a southwest direction, clipping a separate car before slamming into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza. Photos show the cab of the truck breaking through the building’s exterior. “The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded,” Tim Ratcliff, who owns restaurants close to Raffallo’s, told KTLA.

United States Headlines Read more: LATIMES »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCLA: ‘Succession,' ‘Ferris Buehler's Day Off' actor Alan Ruck involved in Hollywood pizzeria crash'Succession' and 'Ferris Buehler's Day Off' actor Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car collision Tuesday night at a Hollywood intersection, where a pickup…

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Alan Ruck, 'Succession' and 'Ferris Bueller' actor, involved in Hollywood pizzeria crashAndrew Blankstein is an investigative reporter for NBC News. He covers the Western U.S., specializing in crime, courts and homeland security.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWYORK: ‘Succession,' ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off' actor Alan Ruck involved in Hollywood pizzeria crash'Succession' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' actor Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car collision Tuesday night at a Hollywood intersection, where a pickup…

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more ⮕

FOXLA: Succession, Ferris Bueller actor Alan Ruck crashes pickup truck into pizza place in Hollywood, TMZ reportsActor Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in a crash that sent a pickup truck into a pizza place in Hollywood.

Source: FOXLA | Read more ⮕

PAGESIX: 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' and 'Succession' star Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizza shop'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' and 'Succession' star Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizza shop

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: 'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Crashes Truck Into a Pizza Restaurant'Succession' star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his truck into a Los Angeles pizza shop Wednesday night, according to TMZ. Tim Ratcliff, an eyewitness from the scene, shares details of the incident with ET.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕