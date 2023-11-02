'Succession' star Alan Ruck crashes into Hollywood pizza restaurant

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Los Angeles Police Department detectives told KCAL News that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Restaurant owners showed the damage left behind by the violent crash, with debris still littering the floor at the back of the building where their restrooms are located.'The good thing is, nobody was inside of the restroom,' said Walter Rosales, the owner of Raffallo's.

