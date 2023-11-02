HEAD TOPICS

'Succession' actor Alan Ruck behind wheel of truck that crashed into Hollywood pizza shop

"Succession" and"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star Alan Ruck was allegedly behind the wheel of a truck that slammed into the side of a pizza shop in Hollywood late Tuesday evening. Mike Rogers with the details.

