Under bright lights and ear-splitting, subwoofer hungry mixes more akin to a nightclub or indoor hip-hop concert the "b-boy" and "b-girl" dancers performed their tricks in a circle on a stage in front of judges and several thousand spectators.

"A lot of friends are asking when I will perform or asking about the Olympics. I am also very happy that people in different fields care about breaking." A counter-cultural art-form born in the streets of New York City decades ago, breakdancing is judged against broad criteria in competition.

The contestants then had to react quickly to "feel" the music as they entered the circle to perform their moves. The dancers were widely very positive about the experience and its potential to encourage others to take up breaking. headtopics.com

"We have so many elements in the breaking, so many elements, rhythm skills, basic foundation, so many things, also creativity," said Kim Heon-woo, 36, from South Korea, who is aiming for gold on Saturday and to qualify for Paris."But before the Olympics we've been doing competitions even in our (underground breaking) culture.

That's because the contests are mostly one v one dance-off "battles" unlike the traditional breaking contests which are fought between "crews" and involve several rounds often in quick succession. “I'm getting used to it and I'm getting used to these sport rules. Actually, I'm from the original, the culture in the hip hop. Of course I prefer more the (original) culture (and that type of) system, but yeah, there is no choice. I have to run in this system (to compete here). headtopics.com

"Yes to a certain extent, but I think this is a very sweet constraint for us," said Sun, who uses the stage name "Quake".

