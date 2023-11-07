Suburban School Workers Violate Ethics Policy with All-Expense-Paid Trip

Two suburban school workers from Township High School District 214 violated the school district's ethics policy by accepting an all-expense-paid trip to Kentucky. The trip, which included dinners, drinks, visits to a racetrack, and a distillery, was paid for by an air conditioning contractor. A parent discovered the trip and flagged it to the school district. The district's ethics committee ruled that the employees violated the ethics policy.

