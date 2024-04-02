Subtle Brilliance in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

I’m in awe of how smart the developers of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are. After seeing a post comparing Cloud during the Nibelheim flashback and his arrival at the city much later in the game, my mind is reeling from the subtle brilliance in how Square used the tiniest of animation details to convey one of the biggest, most shocking plot twists in Final Fantasy narrative history. Spoilers for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to follow.

In a clip shared on X by pwtizza, Cloud, with one of his big-ass swords strapped to his back, is seen sitting at the top of Nibelheim’s famous water tower. In the right half of the clip, Cloud removes his sword before sitting at the top of the water tower. In the left half of the clip, he doesn’t; Cloud simply sits down, Buster Sword and all. The left half of the clip was taken during the game’s opening hours that retell the infamous Nibelheim incident that takes place five years before the events of Rebirt

