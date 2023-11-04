Substance in Suspicious Envelopes at Seward Park Synagogues Deemed Non-Hazardous

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) officials confirmed that the substance found in suspicious envelopes at Seward Park synagogues was not hazardous. The congregation representative stated that they received an envelope with documents and a white, crystal-like substance. The congregation has experienced anti-Jewish sentiments and protests since the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel. Both Seattle police and fire officials are investigating the incident.

