Subjective Age Bias on the Rise, New Research Shows

New research shows that subjective age bias is on the increase. There’s an old saying: “You’re as young as you feel.” And psychologists even have a word for that. They call it subjective age. There’s some truth to that adage as well. Research shows that subjective age is a good predictor of physical and psychological well-being. Those who feel younger are generally in better health, while those who feel older than they really are generally suffer from worse health.

By feeling, and acting, younger than they really are, older people may be able to avoid some of the social repercussions of being old, such as being denied job opportunities or exclusion from certain social groups. Subjective age bias can also be a form of social comparison. We compare ourselves to others who are similar to us to judge our standing in society. For example, a 60-year-old who still feels and looks like she’s 50 can boost her self-esteem by comparing herself to others her age who may look and feel older. Overall, subjective age bias is an important factor to consider in understanding the well-being and social experiences of older individuals

