Subaru with Over 300,000 Miles Found in Denver Junkyard

When I'm walking the rows of a car graveyard in search of historically significant subjects for this series, a Toyota or Honda needs at least 400,000 miles showing on the odometer for me to consider photographing it based on final mileage alone; discarded Accords and Previas with better than 300k miles are a dime a dozen. With Subaru , however, it's another story; even in Subie-centric Colorado, I don't run across many that drove past the magical 299,999-mile mark.

Today we've got one that accomplished that feat, found in rough shape in a Denver self-service yard. Yes, 324,780.5 miles traveled during its three-plus decades on the road. That makes this car #2 in the Murilee Martin Junkyard Subaru Odometer Hall of Fame, after a 1998 Legacy Outback wagon with 341,418 miles and before a 1993 Impreza wagon with 319,554 miles (plus a 311,342-mile 1997 Legacy sedan I haven't written up yet

Subaru Denver Junkyard Odometer Mileage

