Subaru's Wilderness Line Gives Enthusiasts Hope for Exciting Vehicles

It’s no secret that car enthusiasts have been a bit down on Subaru recently. With the company’s World Rally Championship days a distant memory and the newest iteration of the competent WRX lacking an STI to look up to, it feels like the days of exciting Pleiades-emblazoned vehicles are behind us. Foresters, Outbacks, and Ascents for Pacific Northwest-residing soccer moms seem to be the main output of the company, and while they’re good, they’re not pulse-pounding.
But in 2022, the company debuted the Wilderness line, starting with the Outback. The lifted suspension, off-road tuning, and extra unpainted plastics then migrated to the Forester, and now, the new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek gets the Wilderness treatment. Here, in the compact and relatively affordable crossover is where the nine-inch-plus ground clearance and rugged nature of the Wilderness ethos gets the most inspiring. A day in the canyons of Zion with it makes me believe that Subaru has found its enthusiast moxy in an entirely new way for the roaring Twentie
