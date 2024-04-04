Subaru EV Sales Decline in Q1, Solterra Struggles to Gain Traction

In Q1, Subaru of America car sales in the United States increased by 6.7% year-over-year to 152,996. Unfortunately, EV sales were not able to achieve even modest growth. In March, sales of the Subaru Solterra amounted to 446 cars, down 13% year-over-year. It was the third consecutive month of decline. The EV share of Subaru 's total sales remains below 1% this year. Get Fully Charged EV sales growth in 2024 uncertain In 2023, Subaru sold in the U.S. almost 9,000 Solterras.
Considering the Q1 results and fierce competition, it will be challenging to improve sales in 2024. We don't know what direction the Subaru Solterra sales will take in 2024. The company recently introduced the 2024 model year version of the car, which was promised to arrive at Subaru dealers in February. In theory, it should boost sales. Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change): Solterra: 446 (down 13%) and 0.7% share Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S
Subaru America Car Sales Q1 EV Sales Subaru Solterra Decline Competition 2024
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
What’s the Difference Between the Subaru Forester and Subaru Outback?We help you decide between these two competent Subaru crossovers.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »
Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »