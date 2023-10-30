Subaru debuts electric sports car concept at Tokyo auto show

of the 1990s, may not make it to a future production model, certain elements, like body panels designed to aid air flow and the use of lightweight materials like forged carbon, are things that may come to light on upcoming electric vehicles from Subaru, including potentially a sports car.

Inside the concept, the driver sits low and faces a square-shaped steering wheel. Separate screens serve as a digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub, as well as for displaying information from side-mounted cameras that replace traditional side mirrors.as a testbed for high-performance EV technology. The concept featured four electric motors generating a combined 1,072 hp. The setup was also capable of delivering fast and precise torque vectoring via independent control of each motor.

United States Headlines Read more: motorauthority »

2025 Porsche Taycan, 2024 Subaru BRZ tS: This Week's Top PhotosPorsche's updated Taycan, a one-off Ferrari, and an electric Nissan GT-R all made headlinens this week. Read more ⮕

Rivaling Hiroshima: The Earthquake-Fueled Firestorm of Tokyo, 1923Science, Space and Technology News 2023 Read more ⮕

EUR/JPY dips on risk-aversion, and Tokyo CPI sparking speculations of BoJ normalizationThe Euro (EUR) lost a step against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday, on speculations that high inflation revealed by Japan with the Tokyo CPI surprisi Read more ⮕

Tokyo Film Festival Pays Tribute to Japanese Auteur Yasujiro OzuRegarded as one of the world's greatest filmmakers, Ozu’s often slow-paced chronicles of everyday lives in postwar Japan continue to charm fellow directors and audiences alike. Read more ⮕

The Union start the playoffs with a victoryThe Philadelphia Union defeated the New England 3-1 in Game 1 of their 3 game playoff series on Oct. 28, 2023 at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. Read more ⮕

Yoshiyuki Kishi Challenging Taboos With '(Ab)normal Desire'The late-blooming filmmaker’s latest work, in competition at the Tokyo Film Festival, is thoughtful, thought-provoking and in places jarring. Read more ⮕