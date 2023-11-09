Stylist Rachael Rodgers' Unique Wedding

It’s immediately obvious that Rachael Rodgers had a killer mood board for her wedding. The Berlin-based stylist married her musician beau, Luca Venezia, this past June in Naples in an event that could only be described as Fellini to the core. Rodgers celebrated with two outfits: an archival Vivienne Westwood corset to walk down the aisle and a floral bikini by Adriana Hot Couture for the party. (The night before, she opted for a Paco Rabanne silver dress).

While the outfits themselves were intricate, the wedding came together quickly in a romantically hectic process. After the pandemic postponed their initial wedding date, the couple decided to head to Vegas. This past New Year’s Eve, they were married by a traditional Elvis impersonator. The bride wore a white Christopher Kane dress and Miu Miu shoes. “It was really fun and no pressure,” Rodgers tells Vogu





🏆 543. voguemagazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Contractor Anthony Carrino talks about helping families with Rachael Ray in 'Rachael Ray's Rebuild'Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray and her friend and contractor Anthony Carrino are teaming up to help families rebuild after experiencing a disaster with their homes.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 543. / 22,5 Read more »

Contractor Anthony Carrino talks about helping families with Rachael Ray in 'Rachael Ray's Rebuild'Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray and her friend and contractor Anthony Carrino are teaming up to help families rebuild after experiencing a disaster with their homes.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 543. / 22,5 Read more »

Local contractors help Rachael Ray rebuild homes on new Hulu show 'Rachael Ray's Rebuild'Rachael Ray knows firsthand what it's like to lose a home to a natural disaster. Now, the celebrity chef has assembled a team to help other families in the midst of trying to get their lives, and their homes, back.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 543. / 22,5 Read more »

The Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Ayesha Curry and Rachael Ray CookwareAmazon is offering incredible holiday deals on our favorite Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry cookware sets to make holiday cooking easier.

Source: etnow - 🏆 543. / 22,5 Read more »

Danielle Fishel Recalls Rider Strong Crush, Rachael Leigh Cook JealousyDanielle Fishel revisited a diary entry that detailed her crush on Rider Strong and her jealousy of his then-girlfriend, Rachael Leigh Cook

Source: usweekly - 🏆 543. / 22,5 Read more »

Kim Kardashian's Hair Stylist Divorces 'White Lotus' Actor After 6 Months of MarriageChris Appleton, known as Kim Kardashian's hair stylist, has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after six months of marriage. Shania Twain performed 'You're Still the One' before their wedding, which was featured on Hulu's 'The Kardashians'. In the episode, Twain reveals that the song has always been her dream wedding song. The choice of lyrics in the song seemed premature considering Appleton and Gage had only been dating publicly for two months. The song is an honest love song that talks about beating the odds and proving the naysayers wrong.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 543. / 22,5 Read more »