$5,995 / 4br – 3456ft2 – Stunning 4 BR/3.5 BA Single-Family Home in Columbia Heights ! ( Columbia Heights ) Stunning 4 BR/3.5 BA Single-Family Home in Columbia Heights ! Boasts classic interior design and high-end finishes ! Upon entering, you’ll immediately notice the spacious living area with a cozy working fireplace, perfect for relaxing after a long day. The separate and spacious dining area is ideal for hosting dinner parties with family and friends.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring beautiful countertops, an island, lots of cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Plus, there’s a convenient half bathroom located in the kitchen. This home is truly designed for comfortable living, with four spacious bedrooms each with its own roomy closets. You’ll find one bedroom on the 2nd level and three on the 3rd level, offering ample space for family, guests, or even a home office. You’ll appreciate the luxury of having two full bathrooms on the 2nd level and one full bathroom on the 3rd level, making it easy for everyone to get ready in the mornin





Read more: POPVİLLE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GOTHAMİST: Columbia University student sues conservative group for defamationA Columbia University senior files a lawsuit against Accuracy in Media, claiming he was wrongly labeled as an "antisemite" by the conservative group. The group has been displaying students' names on a digital billboard in response to student protests about the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: Gothamist | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Columbia and Stanford Universities Receive Billions in Taxpayer Dollars Despite Antisemitic EventsAn analysis reveals that Columbia and Stanford universities, which have faced antisemitic events during Israel's war with Hamas, received significant amounts of federal funding. Critics question the allocation of taxpayer money to institutions accused of inadequate response to antisemitism.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

VERGE: Rise in Fatalities Linked to High Hood Heights of SUVs and TrucksCrashes involving vehicles with hood heights that are 40 inches or higher are 45 percent more likely to result in a fatality as compared to vehicles with hood heights that are 30 inches or less with a sloping profile, according to a new report analyzing federal crash statistics by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The data comes amid an ongoing pedestrian safety crisis in the US in which fatalities are at a 40-year high and the number of pedestrians killed has increased by 80 percent since hitting a low in 2009.

Source: verge | Read more »

ROBBREPORT: Italian Designer Unveils Stunning 443-Foot Day BoatItalian designer Roberto Curto has unveiled his latest project, Sunrise, a 443-foot day boat that features a unique design and emphasizes exterior space. The boat's gentle arc and organic-looking superstructure make it stand out from traditional designs.

Source: RobbReport | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Maple Heights Man Ran International Drug Ring from Ohio Prison Cell with Help of Italian Con Man, Authorities SayA Maple Heights man, sitting in an Ohio prison, ran an international drug ring with the help of a noted Italian con man, authorities say. Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, used Giancarlo Miserotti to import drugs from Italy, China, India and Mexico, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Cleveland.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

STYLECASTER: Jimmy Garoppolo: From Linebacker to QuarterbackBorn on November 2, 1991, and raised in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Garoppolo is the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn’t actually start out wanting to be a quarterback, though. Standing at 6”2’ in the sixth grade, Jimmy Gand linebacker, soon to become a running back.

Source: StyleCaster | Read more »