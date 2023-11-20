Study suggests link between visceral fat and Alzheimer's disease

People who have large amounts of fat stored around their organs as they age may be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests. This type of fat isn’t necessarily reflected in a high body-mass index.

Visceral fat, which can accumulate around the organs of even people at healthy BMIs, is associated with changes in the brain potentially decades before any symptoms of cognitive decline are seen, according to the study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America on Monday. Visceral fat has previously been associated with systemic inflammation — which occurs when the immune system is constantly turned up even when there is no threat to health — and higher levels of insulin, both of which are thought to be involved in the development of Alzheimer’s, according to the study’s senior author, Dr. Cyrus Raji, a neuroradiologist at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Loui





