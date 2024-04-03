Study Shows Reading Glasses Improve Earnings in Bangladesh

That's the finding of a new study in Bangladesh, which gave reading glasses to hundreds of people and then measured their earnings. Reading glasses are easy to come by in Western countries. But getting a pair in the Global South can be a challenge. A new study shows the surprising benefits that a pair of specs can bring. Jasmin Atker calls her reading glasses her best friend – and a companion she does not take for granted.

But her spectacles do something most best friends don't do: They help her make a lot more money. Atker, 42, is a grandmother who lives in Manikganj, Bangladesh, on a small family farm. It started as a cattle farm producing milk. After she got glasses through a local charity, VisionSpring, in 2022, Atker says, her improved vision enabled her to set up a vegetable patch

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NPR / 🏆 96. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pflugerville ISD sees increase in reading fluency due to new AI reading programThe AI program listens to students read aloud and corrects their pronunciation in real-time.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Celebrating National Reading Month: the importance of reading to kidsReading to children has many benefits for their intellectual and emotional development. On Midday Edition Tuesday, KPBS hears about the challenges military families face during family reading time. Plus, a librarian explains the power of story time for kids and provides book recommendations.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Elementary teacher's 'Reading Like a Rockstar' program helps students develop a passion for readingWRTV visited the Brookview Elementary School classroom to read to the kids.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Justin Long Shows Kate Bosworth Reading Us Weekly at SalonKate Bosworth is a confirmed Us Weekly reader, per an adorable photo shared by her husband, Justin Long

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Literacy at NYC schools remains low amid Mayor Adams’ focus on reading, internal data showsLiteracy at NYC schools remains low amid Mayor Adams’ focus on reading, internal data shows

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Viking Therapeutics' Weight-loss Tablet Shows Promise in Small StudyViking Therapeutics' experimental tablet reduced weight by as much as 3.3% when tested in volunteers enrolled in a small early-stage trial, meeting Wall Street expectations...

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »