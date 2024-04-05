Study Shows Majority of Sex-Confused Children Grow Out of Confusion

A majority of children who are confused about their sex grow out of that feeling by the time they become adults, according to a 15-year-old study. The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of Groningenin in the Netherlands , involved surveying 2,770 sex-confused children every three years and asking them about their feelings on the matter.

At the start of the research, about one in ten children (11 percent) reportedly expressed “gender non-contentedness” to varying degrees, but by the age of 25, only one in 25 (4 percent) said they “often” or “sometimes” felt discontent with their sex. “The results of the current study might help adolescents to realize that it is normal to have some doubts about one’s identity and one’s gender identity during this age period and that this is also relatively common,” the researchers concluded

